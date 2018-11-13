Man gets home from jail, finds residence ransacked


November 13, 2018 at 12:01p.m.

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man returning home from jail Friday told police that his West Boulevard residence had been ransacked while he was incarcerated, according to police reports.

The victim told police that his safe had been damaged and his attic door had been kicked in. Additionally, while the victim was incarcerated, police received several calls regarding suspicious activity at the victim’s residence.

The incident remains under investigation.

