$9.8M in revenue

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of $9.8 million in October, up from $9.4 million made in October of last year.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,100 slot machines in October, up from 1,035 in October 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, October slot-machine revenue totaled $83.4 million in October, up from $78.2 million in October of last year.

The state’s four casinos reported October revenue of nearly $66.6 million, slightly up from last year’s October revenue of about $66.5 million.

Hiring initiative

BENTONVILLE, ARK.

Walmart announced Monday it will give hiring preference to military spouses.

The Military Spouse Career Connection, a new initiative by Walmart to recruit and hire military spouses, complements the 2013 Veterans Welcome Home commitment, Walmart said. The company said it is on track to next year surpass its goal of hiring 250,000 military veterans by 2020.

In Ohio, Walmart has hired more than 6,600 veterans to date.

Walmart also honored veterans and their families with dozens of in-store ceremonies and events across the country in honor of Veterans Day.

Amazon operation

WILMINGTON, Ohio

Amazon says it will open an operation at an Ohio airport that will include daily flights and a package-sorting facility.

Amazon’s statement Monday said the operation to open in 2019 at Wilmington Air Park in southwest Ohio will provide more capacity as the company continues to build out its central air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

An Amazon spokeswoman says the company leases space at existing airports for its Amazon Air planes and for operations that include loading and unloading customer packages to and from planes and trucks and sorting packages based on destination.

Israel, Hamas trade heavy fire

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

Palestinian militants bombarded Israel with dozens of rockets and mortar shells Monday, while Israeli warplanes struck targets throughout the Gaza Strip in what appeared to be the most intense exchange of fire since a 2014 war.

Palestinian officials said at least three people, including two militants, were killed by Israeli fire and nine were wounded, and an Israeli airstrike destroyed the ruling Hamas group’s TV station.

In Israel, the national rescue service said at least 20 people were wounded, including a 19-year-old soldier and a 60-year-old woman who were in critical condition.

The fighting cast doubt over recent understandings brokered by Egypt and U.N. officials to reduce tensions.

Staff/wire reports