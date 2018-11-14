Lordstown officials confident TJX project on track; company mum

WARREN

Nick Coggins, acting director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission, and Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill say the steps HomeGoods has taken recently make it clear the company’s $140 million to $170 million distribution center project is coming to Lordstown for sure.

“They are moving forward with the project,” Hill said. “I can say in dialogue we have had that they are moving forward.”

Coggins said at Tuesday’s county planning commission meeting that HomeGoods Inc. has submitted an application for a 10-year, 75 percent tax abatement on the project, which “signifies that they are moving forward.”

Company officials have declined to comment, however. And a line from the enterprise agreement application still suggests that the company is weighing options.

HomeGoods Vice President David Averill said in the Oct. 30 application that the reason for requesting tax incentives is because it will “make the property competitive with other alternative sites being considered for the project.”

The application says the project is for a 1.2-million-square-foot logistics facility at 3640 Ellsworth Bailey Road and will begin construction after approvals are obtained in 2018 and 2019.

Construction would be complete in 2024, but employment would reach 600 by the end of 2022, 800 by the end of 2023 and 1,000 by the end of 2024.

