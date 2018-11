Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

GORE, DEAN D, 02/16/1992, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, HAVING PHYSICAL CONTROL OF VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUBBARD, MARK E, 06/27/1967, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

KUHLEN, BENJAMIN MATTHEW, 11/19/1996, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, ASSAULT

SCHEWIREY, GEORGE JOSEPH, 01/02/1957, YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE, SEX OFFENDER FAILURE TO PROVIDE CHANGE OF ADDRESS OR REGISTRATION OF ADDRESS

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALLEN, JAMES EDWARD, 12/08/1980, 11/05/2018

BUNCH, BREONDRAE, 08/18/1991, 09/14/2018

BURKE, MICHAEL T, 01/23/1976, 11/09/2018

CONRAD, JOSHUA M, 07/17/1998, 11/05/2018

RAGLAND, SAYQUAN LAVARE, 08/17/1998, 11/06/2018