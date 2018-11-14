Liberty's latest eatery offers new cultural experience for diners

LIBERTY

Customers can enjoy fresh and delicious Middle Eastern food, lively music and a welcoming atmosphere at K’nafa, a restaurant that adds to the township’s diversity.

“My restaurant is an authentic Middle Eastern restaurant, the most authentic you can find,” owner Mohammed Hajjawi said. “We serve fresh, homemade food everyday.”

K’nafa opened on Belmont Avenue, next to Kravitz Deli, in December 2017.

Now that renovations are complete, customers are welcome to try out the new dining area.

One of K’nafa’s signature dishes is the mixed-kabob entree, which is a combination of lamb, chicken and kofta (ground meat) and comes with rice, vegetables and salad, Hajjawi said. The restaurant also offers desserts such as baklava.

On the left side of the restaurant is a grocery section with Middle Eastern staples.

The dining area on the right is decorated with authentic Middle Eastern vases and Middle Eastern music plays through the speakers.

Hajjawi said he wanted to immerse customers in a new culture.

“Teaching people about culture, I think, brings people closer together,” he said. “And that brings more peace and love. Food really does bring peace and love by bringing people together.”

