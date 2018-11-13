Holiday services

Project DAWN event

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Project DAWN Program will conduct a training and naloxone distribution event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave., as part of the Taft Promise Neighborhood Monthly Wellness Wednesday program. The program will last one hour.

Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) is a community-based drug overdose education and naloxone distribution program.

Project DAWN provides take-home naloxone kits to the public free of charge. Naloxone is a medication that can block the effects of opioids.

Those attending this session will receive training on identifying risk factors for opioid overdose, recognizing an overdose, calling emergency medical services, giving intranasal naloxone and monitoring the person until help arrives.

No registration is required and free take-home naloxone kits will be provided to the first 25 participants.

Volley for a Cure

NILES

Fairhaven School, 420 Lincoln Way, in association with the Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Wellness Committee, is hosting Volley for a Cure on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The goal is to be involved in giving back to the community that is always willing to support the program, said Brenda Garland, education management information system coordinator at the school.

All proceeds raised by this year’s volleyball game will benefit Hope Center in Howland to help assist in helping people who are dealing with cancer and need some assistance with paying for gas, medications and so on.

Depending upon how much money is raised, a large amount will also be given to 20 families at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

The cost to attend the game is a $1 donation. Individuals also can also support the cause by joining a team, purchasing Volley for a Cure T-shirts for $10 or by reserving a special luminary page in honor or memory of someone touched by cancer for $1.

During the event, there will be a bake sale and concession.

Facing drug charge

WARREN

Johnny Eiland Jr., 27, of Woodland Avenue in Youngstown, will be arraigned Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court on drug possession after Warren police found suspected narcotics near him on the floor of a car in which he was riding Saturday night.

Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle at High Street and North Park Avenue at 9:55 p.m., finding 14 ounces of white powder in a small bag.

They also found a scale inside the center console and $666 in cash in Eiland’s pocket, police said.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to use his turn signal and was allowed to leave. Eiland was taken to the Trumbull County jail. If convicted, Eiland could get several years in prison.

Accident on turnpike

NEWTON FALLS

Part of the Ohio Turnpike near the Newton Falls/Bailey Road overpass was down to one lane due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a food truck late Monday night.

The accident took place eastbound on the turnpike, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to officials, the food truck was pulled to the side of the road when the tractor-trailer heading down the turnpike rear-ended it.

A firefighter on the scene told a 21 News crew the food-truck driver was not in the truck at the time of the accident.

A small fuel leak was reported and Haz-Mat crews were notified.

Trumbull County dispatch said one person was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gas prices drop

Gas prices in Northeast Ohio dropped another 9 cents this week to 2.427 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are, at a minimum, a nickel cheaper in every state in the region on the week.

Ohio ($2.40) is one of only six states in the country to have cheaper gas prices today as compared to a year ago and is nationally fifth on the list for least expensive average gas price.

In Youngstown, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.38.