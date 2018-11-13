BREAKING: County planner, mayor: HomeGoods coming to Lordstown for sure

Holiday services on Saturday's Religion Page


November 13, 2018 at 10:18a.m.

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

