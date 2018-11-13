Hamas warns of more attacks as Israeli PM convenes Cabinet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Tuesday, killing a man in a strike on a residential building and vowing to further escalate their attacks if Israel continues bombing the Palestinian territory.

As fighting continued throughout the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with his Security Cabinet to plot a way forward. The meeting was still going on after more than four hours of talks.

The heavy exchange of fire, which was triggered by a botched Israeli undercover raid into Hamas-ruled Gaza late Sunday, marked the most serious escalation since an Israel-Hamas war in 2014.

International mediators appealed for restraint, hoping to avert another war.

The Israeli military said some 400 rockets and mortars have been launched from Gaza since Monday afternoon, with about 100 of them intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

Israel said it has struck more than 100 targets it says are linked to militants in Gaza, including a strike that destroyed Hamas’ TV station. Three other buildings believed to be connected to Hamas were destroyed, it said.

On Tuesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said two Palestinians in their 20s were killed in separate airstrikes, raising the number killed since the Israeli offensive began to six, including four militants. At least 25 people have been wounded.