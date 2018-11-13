Fla. elections supervisor hints she won't run again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The elections supervisor in the Florida county at the center of the vote recount has hinted that she might not run for re-election.

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes told reporters today that "it is time to move on" and that she believed she had fulfilled her duties. When asked directly if that meant she wasn't running for another four-year term in 2020, Snipes said no final decision had been made and she would check with her family.

Snipes has held the Broward elections post since 2003, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Jeb Bush. She has won re-election since, despite a number of missteps and controversies that have led Republicans to accuse her of fraud.

Authorities have not found any evidence of fraud.