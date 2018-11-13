UPDATE: TV anchor dad arrested after leaving baby unattended in car

BOARDMAN

WKBN morning anchor Dan Martin was arrested Monday after leaving his child unattending in an unlocked car at the CVS on Market Street, according to police reports.

A witness was walking into CVS when she heard a baby crying. She noted that the car was running and the doors were unlocked.

Martin, 36, told police that he didn’t want to wake the baby and left the car on to keep it warm. Martin was arrested for endangering children and was released on summons pending his court date scheduled for Thursday.