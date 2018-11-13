County planner, mayor: HomeGoods coming to Lordstown for sure

WARREN

Nick Coggins, acting director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission, and Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill say the steps HomeGoods has taken recently make it clear the company's $140 million to $170 million distribution center project is coming to the village for sure.

"They are moving forward with the project," Hill said this morning. "I can say in dialogue we have had that they are moving forward."

Coggins said at today's Trumbull County Planning Commission meeting HomeGoods Inc. has submitted an application for a 10-year, 75-percent tax abatement on the project, which "signifies that they are moving forward."

Lordstown Village Council will vote as early as Dec. 3 to either give a first reading or approve the enterprise agreement.

The county commissioners will have a public hearing and consider the tax abatement at some point after that, Coggins said.

The Trumbull County Auditor's Office will provide an estimate of how much property taxes the abatement will save the company within a week or so, Coggins said.

The project appeared to be moving forward after a deadline had passed for opponents of the project to appeal a common pleas court judge's ruling refusing to grant the opponents a permanent injunction, but the company has not made any specific statements about it.