Canfield gets state grant for bike trail extension

CANFIELD

A state grant will pay the majority of a more than $250,000 bike trail connecting the township park to the Mill Creek MetroParks bike trail.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will award the $195,867 Clean Ohio Trails Fund grant to the township upon approval of the state controlling board, township officials said during a Tuesday meeting.

The township will put up a local match of about $66,000, township Administrator Keith Rogers said. He expects the trail to be completed sometime next year.

“We were looking for a way to continue development of the park,” he said, adding township officials have obtained grants to install playground equipment and security cameras and make the park more accessible for those with disabilities.

The proposed trail location is two miles from the MetroParks along state Route 46 and two miles from the Kirk Road trailhead. Rogers said Mill Creek MetroParks recently conducted a yearlong pedestrian survey and estimated more than 80,000 people walked that four-mile span that year.

