Akron Children's hospital honors Tod family

BOARDMAN — Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley unveiled a wall dedicated to contributions of the Tod family, received a $100,000 gift from the Tod Family, and marked relocation of the hospital’s Community Outreach Education and Support Center from Southwoods in Boardman to the Beeghly Campus at 6505 Market St.

Hospital leadership, including Grace Wakulchik, president and CEO of Akron Children’s, were on hand to help celebrate contributions the Tod Family has made by unveiling a wall that highlights its support over the years. Members of the Tod family were present for the ceremony today.

Recognition of the family coincided with an open house at the hospital’s Community Outreach Education and Support Center. The center provides health education and clinical programs.