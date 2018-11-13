Agenda Wednesday

Lowellville Board of Education curriculum committee, 5 p.m., conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Lowellville Board of Education building and grounds committee, 5:30 p.m., conference room.

Lowellville school board, 7 p.m., special meeting, library, 52 Rocket Place.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

Village of Lowellville, 7 p.m., public hearing, proposal to vacate, second floor, City Hall, 140 E. Liberty St.

Poland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., village hall, 308 S. Main St.

Springfield Township Records Commission, 6:45 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Crestview school board, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Mercer County Housing Authority, board meeting, 11 p.m., 80 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, Pa.

Cardinal Joint Fire District board of trustees, 5:30 p.m., Station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board, quarterly meeting, 4 p.m., Sebring Mansion Inn & Spa, 385 W. Ohio St., Sebring.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., Government Center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Youngstown public health committee meeting, 4:15 p.m., city council caucus room, sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Mahoning County commissioners, budget hearings, 1:30 p.m., second floor, county administrative building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Eagle Joint Fire District, board meeting, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

