Youngstown parade, tree-lighting ceremony begin 4 p.m. Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s holiday parade and tree-lighting ceremony is Nov. 30. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. in Central Square. The parade starts at 6:30 on East Federal Street near Commerce Street and will finish on West Federal Street at Vindicator Square. The tree-lighting will take place immediately after, about 7:30 p.m., followed by pictures with Santa. Other activities include: Youngstown Holiday Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 4 to 8 p.m.; free admission to OH WOW! Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 5 to 7:30 p.m.; and Youth Jersey Giveaway Night at Youngstown Phantoms game at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.youngstowncityscape.org or call 330-742-4040. to sponsor or to participate in the parade.

Submit info to Vindy on holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780; email news@vindy.com or fax to 330-747-6712.

Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Poland Lions seek blankets for the needy

POLAND

The Poland Lions are collecting new, washable blankets and comforters of all sizes for children and families in need in the community.

Blanket donation drop-off sites are Poland Methodist Church, Poland Farmers National Bank, Town & Country Cleaners, Poland Home Savings branch, First National Bank at 670 Boardman-Poland Road, Martial Arts Training Center, 15 West McKinley Way, and Wittenauer’s Cafe. Monetary donations can be mailed to The Poland Lions Blanket Drive, P.O. Box 5424 Poland, OH 44514. For information on Lions Club International, visit wwwlionsclubs.org or call 330-360-3641.

Christmas parade in Hubbard set Dec. 8

HUBBARD

The Hubbard Santa Claus is Coming to Town Christmas parade will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Line-up will begin at 4 p.m. at the Hubbard schools campus and will end with Santa’s visit at Tylee Park, where there will be free hot cocoa and cookies, thanks to the Hello Brothers club.

Any business, church, school, organization or political affiliation that would like to participate can call the mayor’s office at 330-534-3090 or stop by the mayor’s office for an application.

Marketing timber to be focus of program

CANFIELD

Ohio State University Extension Office will have a program about the right marketing methods for timber sales with Kathy Smith, past Ohio Department of Natural Resources forester and current OSU Extension forestry program director.

The program will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the extension office, 490 S. Broad St. The cost is $5 per person. To register, call 330-533-5538. For information, visit http://go.osu.edu/timberright.

Leavittsburg man killed in 1-car crash

WARREN

A Leavittsburg man was killed Saturday evening when his westbound vehicle went off the right side of Nelson-Mosier Road near Allen-Smith and Park roads and hit a guard rail and trees Saturday about 7 p.m., according to the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Derrick F. Beans, 58, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, OSHP troopers said.

Nelson-Mosier was closed during the crash investigation and has since reopened. Warren Township Fire and Police departments assisted at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2 killed in crash in 224 construction zone

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Authorities say a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people and injured two others.

A westbound vehicle on Route 422 near the New Castle city line crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said 28-year-old Robert Bogdan of Edinburg was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 44-year-old Billie Esposito of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at UPMC Jameson.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Chief Bobby Salem of the New Castle Police Department said investigators are checking to see whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Gorant’s hosts drive for Second Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN

Gorant Chocolatier is “Lending a Hand to Stop Hunger” in the Mahoning Valley this holiday season by hosting its annual food drive through Thursday, during which time customers can donate non-perishable food items and receive 5 percent off their purchase for each item donated up to 25 percent.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley benefits from the project. Participating locations include Gorant’s Boardman Factory, 8301 Market St., and the Gorant U.S. Route 224 location, at 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite G.

The most needed food items include boxed stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, canned yams, canned vegetables and gravy mix.

Second Harvest, a member of Feeding America, assists 148 hunger-relief programs in the Tri-County area. For information about the Food Bank, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.

Free dinner set

YOUNGSTOWN

The fourth annual free Community Dinner, hosted by the ICU Blockwatch Group and provided by Conroy’s Party Shop, will take place from 1 to 5 p.m, Sunday at Conroy’s, 3518 South Ave.

Also, free winter coats, hats and gloves will be available, and music will be provided by DJ Ira Cross.