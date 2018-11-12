VETERANS DAY Scheduled events in Mahoning Valley today

A list of services, ceremonies and other events for Veterans Day as submitted to The Vindicator. All take place today.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Hubbard: Hubbard Elementary and middle schools will host about 200 community members at its annual Veterans Day celebration. Students who have a veteran in their life are encouraged to bring him/her to school today for breakfast and a ceremony. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. The ceremony, which includes students singing and reading essays, begins at 9 in the high-school gymnasium.

Howland: Howland Middle School will have its Veterans Day assembly about 1:30 p.m. The seventh-grade advanced choir will sing the national anthem. Some band students will play the drums and taps. Jim Rapone of Warren, who served in the Marines from 1964 to 1968, will speak. Students will watch a video clip as well.

Liberty: Liberty High School, 1 Leopard Way, will welcome guest speaker USMC SSgt. Derick Young to its Veterans Day program. Doors open to local veterans and their families at 1 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 1:30. The district’s ninth-grade world history classes also will create a “ Dear Veterans” Wall composed of letters of appreciation to veterans and members of the military.

Vienna: Mathews High School will host its Veterans Day program beginning at 8:30 a.m. Choir and band students will be performing. A teacher will be singing the national anthem. High-school students will give presentations. Local veterans will speak to students and display artifacts.

Warren: Warren City Schools Willard and McGuffey are each having Veterans Day programs at 10 a.m.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: Austintown Fitch High School will host the 35th annual Veterans Day Assembly at 9 a.m. in the school’s auditorium. Speakers will include Vietnam veteran Roger Bacon and Sgt. 1st Class Delmas Stubbs. Bacon is a Marine Corps veteran, with a Navy Commendation Medal for Valor and three Purple Hearts. He also is scheduled to be inducted into the Military Hall of Fame for Valor in April 2019. Stubbs is a Veterans Outreach Coordinator with Veterans Services. The public, especially veterans and active-duty military, are welcome to attend the ceremony. Additionally, Sgt. Larry Kuhns’ family will be presented an honorary diploma. Kuhns was in the Army and served in the Iraq War. On June 13, during a combat operation in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, his military vehicle came under a grenade attack. Kuhns, 24, was killed that day. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign, War on Terrorism and Military Merit Badge. Representing the family will be his widow, his daughter (a Fitch sophomore) and his sister.

SHrSBoardman: At Robinwood Lane Elementary, fourth-graders involved in the broadcast program will put together a Veterans Day video and presentation and present it live to the school via its School TV station RLES-TV. The live broadcast is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. West Boulevard Elementary will celebrate veterans from 11 a.m. to noon with a lunch. The children will dine with them. The lunch will be followed by a patriotic music celebration performed by the third-grade class at 12:20 p.m.

CCanfield: Canfield schools will host various assemblies to honor veterans and active military. C.H. Campbell will welcome guest speaker Susan Sansenbaugher, U.S. Army., from 2 to 3 p.m.; Hilltop Elementary School will welcome guest speaker Col. Charles M. Coleman and members of the American Legion Post 177 from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Canfield High School will welcome guest speaker Brian Kennedy, U.S. Marine Corps., from 8 to 9 a.m.

SHrSStruthers: The school district will honor veterans with a program at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Struthers Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Morrison Street and Euclid Avenue. Guest speaker will be John Grandy. Dr. Sandra J. DiBacco will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Grandy is a former Struthers teacher who retired in 2012. He also was the longtime high-school girls basketball coach. He served in the Army Reserve from 1973 until 1979. He was honorably discharged in 1979. Grandy was a member of the 858th Quartermaster Company.

SHrSYoungstown: VFW Post 6488 & Auxiliary, 2065 Coitsville-Hubbard Road, will host its Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Keynote speaker will be Cynthia Carter. Refreshments will be served. Call 330-746-8259 for information.