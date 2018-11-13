Veterans Day remembered at Fitch High School

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Fitch students paid tribute to veterans during a Monday morning assembly featuring patriotic choral arrangements and personal stories of valor and sacrifice.

The school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony commemorated the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day and the end of World War I.

Township Trustee Ken Carano said the auditorium was full of veterans when he taught at the school 35 years ago. Today, the veterans filled only the first couple rows of seats. The oldest of them, James A. Rogers, was the only World War II vet.

Students stood and applauded, cheered and whistled for each veteran named during the ceremony. Many took time after dismissal to personally shake their hands.

