VETERANS DAY | Area deals

Area restaurants and businesses are offering free meals and deals for veterans and military service members today for Veterans Day.

Denny’s Restaurants

Denny’s restaurants nationwide will offer a free build your own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon to all active, inactive and retired military personnel with valid ID. Local locations in Austintown, Boardman, Youngstown, Hubbard, Hermitage, Pa., and YSU campus will participate.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s 15th annual Military Appreciation dinner will be from 5 to 9 p.m. It is available to any person who has ever served in the military. All locations will participate; locally, visit Hermitage, Pa. No ID is required to get the free meal. For information, visit www.goldencorral.com/military.

Great Clips

Today, any vet is welcome to a free haircut. Local locations are in Niles, Howland, Liberty, Austintown, Cortland, Canfield, Boardman, Hermitage, Pa., Salem, and New Castle, Pa.

Hollywood Gaming

At Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, veterans can visit Skybox Sports Bar to choose one of five complimentary meals from a special selected menu. Choices include barbecue-rubbed salmon, spaghetti and meatballs or a classic cheeseburger. Offer is valid from noon to 9 p.m. in the Skybox restaurant on the second floor. Military ID must be presented to take part in this offer.

Hoss’s Steakhouse

Hoss’s Family Steak and Sea House will offer a free salad bar and beverage for veterans and active-duty military. Dine-in only, valid ID or proof of service required. The Grove City, Pa., location will participate.

IHOP

IHOP will offer free red, white and blueberry pancakes featuring glazed strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for veterans and active-duty military. Bring proof of service. Local locations are in Niles and Boardman.

Longhorn Steakhouse

A free appetizer will be offered for veterans and current service members. Dine-in veterans and service members will receive 10 percent off their table’s bill. Proof of service required. The Boardman location will participate.

Lowe’s

All active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members will get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases made during November. The discount is available on in-stock and special order purchases up to $5,000. To qualify, individuals must present a valid military ID or other proof of service. Locations are in Niles, Boardman and Hermitage, Pa.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s is offering a free $9.99 entree or $10 off any other purchase, and a free piece of pie to veterans and military personnel with proof of service. Participating Mahoning Valley locations are in Boardman and Niles.

Panera

Veterans and military service members can receive a free You-Pick-Two meal at any Mahoning Valley location from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by wearing their uniform or showing their military ID or discharge papers. Dine-in only. Information is available at www.paneracovelli.com/panerahonors. Local participating locations include Austintown, Boardman, Canfield, Niles, Warren, New Springfield and Hermitage, Pa.

RED LOBSTER

Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID. Guests may choose an item from a special menu that includes: sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella sticks, coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, shrimp cocktail, vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.

Sunrise inn

All veterans and active duty military can enjoy one free meal at Sunrise Inn, downtown Warren. Dine-in only. No carryout. Must present valid ID. Alcoholic beverages and dessert not included. Check out the menu at sunriseinnofwarren.com/menus/.

Grove City Premium Outlets

The outlets will host a Wrap it Up Early Sale to celebrate Veterans Day. Participating retailers, including Kate Spade New York, Loft Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, The North Face, Under Armour and more. Look for exclusive deals, even besting the up to 65 percent off savings people regularly find at the center. Shoppers with a valid military ID enjoy year-round military discounts and special offers at participating retailers, marked with a star in their window.