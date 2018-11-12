TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Charles G. Krebs, 65, of Fern Park, Fla., and Andrea L Swieda, 61, of same.

Timothy M. Barnes, 49, of Warren, and Catherine A. Williams, 20, of same.

Nicholas R. Steele, 37, of Transfer, Pa., and Pamela D. Baun, 27, of same.

Nicole D. Bone, 26, of Brookfield, and Aaron C. Gibson, 30, of same.

Amber D. Vignero, 36, of Warren, and Michael G. Frommelt, 34, of same.

Ashley E. Harris, 28, of Streetsboro, and Richard C. Miclea, 32, of Leavittsburg.

Britnee S. McCale, 33, of Girard, and Matthew P. Yankush, 38, of same.

Alexander M. Doran, 26, of Hubbard, and Anthony M. Nadeja, 26, of same.

William H. Meardith Jr., 26, of Indianapolis, and Delyte L. Chester, 25, of same.

Stephen J. Ebert, 27, of Girard, and Camelia J. Wetzl, 24, of same.

Brian L. Morton, 47, of Warren, and Ronda M. Huggins, 44, of Archdale, N.Y.

Shannon R. Vaughn, 39, of Warren, and William H. Lewis Jr., 58, of same.

Breanna L. Myers, 26, of Vienna, and Philip M. Currier, 24, of Linesville, Pa.

Eleni J. Rush, 26, of Warren, and Andrew R. Dawson, 28, of Youngstown.

Kimberly M. Rennolds, 24, of Southington, and Justin K. Rasey, 24, of same.

Derek B. Frederick, 19, of Youngstown, and Tiffany A. Currey, 18, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Philamena F. Morgan and Roger G. Morgan Jr.

Ernest V. Lewis Jr. and Monica J. Lewis.

Helen J. Zickefoose and John J. Zickefoose.

Shirley H. Seidita and Richard A. Seidita.

Denise L. Fusco and Christopher M. Fusco.

Divorces Asked

Molly M. Natale Mokros v. Phillip M. Natale.

Jaydee Hughes v. Laquandra Williams.

Heather Todd v. Dustin Todd.

Juliee Riggleman v. Jesse L. Riggleman III.

Brian A. Seale v. Julie M. Reeger Seale.

Legal separation

Daniel G. Friend v. Mikeahla R. Leonard Friend.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Ralph Goett et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard Davis et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Gerald E. Shuster et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Husni H. Majid et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. John E. Swink et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank N.A. v. Charles R. Solinger et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Arlene Christlieb et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Yvelda Heller et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David Wilson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jermaine F. Gary et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lucinda Moss et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Crystal R. Scott et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Wheeler Morgan Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Berman E. Gore II et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard V. McAllise et al, foreclosure.

BankUnited N.A. v. Nile D. Mason et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. John F. Yedlicka Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shawn D. Canzonetta et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Brenda Givens, foreclosure.

Thomas A. Yount v. Robert L. Stringer Jr., other civil.

Michael Pacak v. Robert A. Berk et al, other civil.

Northeast Cable Television LLC v. DirecTV, other civil.

JP Meal LLC v. Rebecca Boyer, other civil.

Centerra Co Op v. William A. Stoneman, other civil.

Pamela Miller et al v. Kellogg Sales Co. et al, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Teddy Steele, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Frances Love, other civil.

Sandusky Mall Co. v. Tuwan Glass, other civil.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. Richard Davis et al, other civil.

City of Warren v. Trumbull County Commissioners, other civil.

Lisa J. Robinson v. Founders Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

State v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

State v. Arckonicon Electronics LLC, money.

State v. Geraldine Charles et al, money.

State v. Wilbert E. Collins II, money.

State v. Frank L. Cretella et al, money.

State v. D and D Odds and Ends LLC, money.

State v. Arthur Einzig, money.

State v. Lisa A. Horrocks et al, money.

State v. Heather Hagerty, money.

State v. Patrick J. Holmes, money.

State v. Josh R. Host, money.

State v. Mark B. Isler, money.

State v. David J. McKinstry, money.

State v. Michael E. Missik, money.

State v. Mersades N. Moats, money.

State v. Pam S. Moser, money.

State v. Tressa Marks, money.

State v. Dale L. Neely, money.

State v. One Good Partner Motorcycle, money.

State v. Kenneth V. Perrine et al, money.

State v. Premier Image Enterprises, money.

State v. Edward B. Rusinowski, money.

State v. Laura J. Schmucker, money.

State v. Darren C. Snyder, money.

State v. Lisa Stevens, money.

State v. Kenneth A. Suich, money.

State v. T and H Ivany LLC, money.

State v. Lime Tree Sandwich Gallery, money.

State v. Uplifted Standards LLC, money.

State v. Angela C. Whittaker, money.

State v. Jason Wolfe, money.

State v. Elizabeth Young, money.

State v. Zachary S. Omeara, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

domestic relations

Janae V. Ward v. Ralph G. Stoddard, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Alicia M. Gibson v. Todd A. Gibson, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Alicia Marie Linden.

Rosanna Rivera v. David A. Rivera, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Rosanna Lopez.

Amanda Clementi v. David Clementi, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Mike Gordon v. Deborah Gordon, divorce granted to both.

Chad M. Herbert v. Marcie C. Herbert, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Eva V. Oliver v. Shannon D. Oliver, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Eva Victoria Cowden.

Amanda C. Namish v. Alfred M. Baltes, divorce granted to both.

Earlina Weaver v. Richard Weaver, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Earlina Denis Gifford.

Paul J. Amon v. Melinda J. Amon, dismissed.

Damian P. DeGenova v. Michelle M. DeGenova, divorce granted to both.

Umut Uysaluz v. Monica G. Lemaster, divorce granted to both.

Theresa L. Thacker v. Victor L. Thacker, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Theresa Lynn Luther.

Carrie Terrago Snyder v. Ronald B. Snyder, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Angela L. Nichols v. Edward W. Nichols II, divorce granted to plaintiff, wife returns to former name of Angela Lynn O’Hara.

Sarah R. Kaufman and Ryan A. Kaufman, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Sarah Renee Danks.

Christina L. Benton and Justin A. Benton, dissolution granted.

Cassandra F. Clouser and Elizabeth B. Clouser, dissolution granted.

Janet Rohrbaugh Ostrowski and Joseph C. Ostrowski, dissolution granted.

Carolyn Cruz and Emilio Cruz, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Carolyn Cappabianca.

Kelsey L. Smith and Clarence R. Smith IV, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Kelsey Lynn Kloss.

Kathryn A. Dermotta and Matthew H. Dermotta, dissolution granted.

Dawn P. Daugherty and John W. Daugherty, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Dawn Patricia Keshar.

Cynthia L. Fish and Jeffrey L. Fish, dissolution granted.

Michael G. Tablack and Patricia L. Tablack, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Patricia Lynn Depto.

Anas Abu Malouh and Colleen Abu Malouh, dissolution granted, wife returns to former name of Colleen Marie Moore.

Brandie Marrie and Jordan R. Marrie, dissolution granted.

Joanna M. Fenneken and Shaun D. Fenneken, dissolution granted.

new complaints

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Frank L. Salmon Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Earl Wainwright v. Gary Bednarik et al, personal injury.

Sharpe Builders LLC v. Mary A. Novak, jury demand.

Daryl Hood v. Safe Auto Insurance Co. et al, personal injury.

US Bank National Association v. Larry D. Vines et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Alvin G. Miller Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, complaint.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Thomas M. Deak, complaint.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Carmen Gonzalez, complaint.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Gary S. Blough et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Jeremy J. Kufleitner et al, foreclosure.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Daniel B. Schaefer et al, foreclosure.

State v. David Lengyel Jr., supervision extended 2 years for a total of 5 years’ supervision.

State v. Andrew Brewer, sentenced.

State v. Douglas Scott, community control continued.

State v. Lavell Collins, pleads guilty.

State v. Shane Magwood, sentenced.

Kimberly Thomas v. Anna Wright, order of magistrate.

State v. Damon A. James, sentenced.

State v. Shawta Hasley, sentenced.

State v. Arquise C. Miller, sentenced.

State v. Duane Witherspoon, sentenced.

State v. Natasha Anderson, sentenced.

State v. Justin M. Kelley, pleads guilty.

State v. Sarah J. Rivera, pleads guilty.

Anthony N. Lanave v. Jason Jackson et al, personal injury.

Holly Testa v. National Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Zulma Torres v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Elaine Klempay v. Apria Healthcare Inc. et al, jury demand.

Elaine Klempay v. Apria Healthcare Inc. et al, notice of appeal.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Gregory Bass et al, complaint.

Aubrey E. Carcelli v. Katelyn M. Deladurantey et al, other torts.

US Bank National Association v. unknown heirs of Lena E. Rouse et al, foreclosure.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jennifer Hlebovy, complaint.

Bank United N.A. v. Shane C. Jackson et al, money judgment and foreclosure.

Lisa Maiden v. City of Youngstown, complaint.

DOCKETS

State v. Nicholas C. Congemi, duties to register as a sex offender.

State v. James M. Jarrell, sentenced.

State v. Jacarr Sims, sentenced.

State v. Nicole Harris, sentenced.

State v. Danniel Elder, community control extended.

State v. Dominic Marchionda, dismissed.

State v. Pedro Rodriguez, sentenced.

State v. Samuel A. Buxton, sentenced.

State v. Teneshia L. Pettway, sentenced.

State v. Bernard Merchant, sentenced.

State v. Charles Merchant, sentenced.

State v. Britton K. Steiginga, payment/distribution of restitution.

State v. Joseph McGraw, community control extended 6 months.

State v. Thomas L. Yaegel, dismissed.

State v. Jason Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Jesse L. Bailey, sentenced.

State v. Tracina Putnam, sentenced.

State v. Jeffrey L. Westcott, pleads guilty.

State v. Lakisha Blackshear, pleads guilty.

State v. William Cupan, sentenced.

State v. Edward Navarro, Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Cierra Miller, pleads guilty.

State v. Trenton R. Nored, sentenced.

State v. Wesley P. May, sentenced.

State v. Garanazia L.D. Drayton, pleads guilty.

State v. Danielle Russell, pleads guilty.

State v. Shawn Hamlett, Jr., sentenced.

State v. Charles V. Sewell, sentenced.

State v. Aleathia N. Smith, sentenced.

State v. Brandon McDowell, sentenced.

State v. Andrew D. McCourt, pleads guilty.

State v. Terrance Edmonds, sentenced.

Ditech Fin LLC v. Phyllis A. Frew et al, order of magistrate.

Synchrony Bank v. Elician LeBron, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Diana L. Layfield et al v. Michael Westfall et al, order of magistrate.

John Ragan et al v. William A. Hufford, order of magistrate.

Jeswald Auto Truck Service v. Wisconsin Trucks Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Bovo et al v. Prudential Insurance Agency LLC, order of magistrate.

Linda Daniels v. Howard Hanna Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Bryson S. Iscuria v. Donald Y. Yoho III, order of magistrate.

Envoy Mtg LTD v. Justin H. Richards et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Frank M. Oens et al, order of magistrate.

Frank D. Freeman et al v. William A. Licek et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Albert J. Bartok et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Mariah Wigfall, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Tedro Lambert et al, order of magistrate.

MB Financial Bank N.A. v. Lori D. McDonald et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Frances M. Black, DECD et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Jerry Bankston, Jr., judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Sharon L. Samolyk et al, dismissed.

Tyrell Tate et al v. Tammie L. Harris et al, settled and dismissed.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC et al v. Marion Sherman et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Keith B. Willis et al, confirmed sheriff’s sale, ordered deed and distribution of proceeds.

William L. DeLuca v. Wayne Mabry et al, settled and dismissed.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana v. Electrolux Home Products Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Bell Telephone Co. v. Youngstown Thermal LLC, order of magistrate.

Nationstar MTG LLC v. Kris Harper et al, confirmed sale, ordered deed and distribution of proceeds.

Farmer’s National Bank of Canfield v. Elmer Maynard et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al v. Thomas Skelton et al, ordered release of funds.

CIT Finance LLC v. K Line Logistics LLC, order of magistrate.

Mary Thou v. St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital et al, settled and dismissed.

Hickory Hollow Rentals, LLC v. James Millikin, order of magistrate.

Atway & Cochran LLC v. John Evan et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Harry Manganaro, order of magistrate.

Bruce Heflin, Jr. v. California Palms Hotel Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington MTG Services LLC v. Christopher M. Fusco et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Tod Brady v. David Ulam et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Denise C. Gulu et al, foreclosure.

Ernie Underwood v. Spectrum Metal Finishing Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Taylor A. Pugh v. Chesney A. Gulas et al, order of magistrate.

Federal National MTG Association Fannie Mae v. Stephen R. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Carl W. Flitcraft, Jr. et al v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Michael Vasvari, community control is continued.

Union Home MTG Corp. v. Nina Zinni et al, order of magistrate.

Arms Trucking Co. v. DES Material and Supply Co., order of magistrate.

K and M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, dismissed.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Dashone Conner, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery, Inc., order of magistrate.

Sonja M. Rowbotham v. Patricia J. Boyce et al, settled and dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Laurie R. Miller, entry of distribution.

US Bank National Association v. Susan E. Moore et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Judith Yakimoff, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. David Harris, Jr. et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Gregory A. Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Carl J. Larosa et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathleen Thompson et al, order of magistrate.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School et al, order of magistrate.

Michael G. Marinecz et al v. West End Investment Corp. et al, settled and dismissed.

Nationstar MTG LLC DBA MR Cooper v. Thurenata J. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Big League Capital II LLC v. Jason R. Neapolitan et al, foreclosure.

CAF Bridge Lending LLC v. Griffin Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. RWRW Holding LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Joseph A. Green v. Nicholas Bell et al, order of magistrate.

American Express National Bank v. Eyad Alkhateeb, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Ally Bank v. Latisha M. Crum, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Alyssa M. Parsons v. Huntington Bancshares Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Kelly Matola v. James Arndt, order of magistrate.

John Wirtz v. Town One Realty et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Milton Willis, dismissed.

State v. Jennifer L. Jarrell, pleads guilty.

State v. Lamont Blair, community control continued.

State v. Justine Bowley, pleads guilty; count 2 dismissed.

State v. Lamont Blair, sentenced.

State v. Dena L. Milanowski, sentenced.

State v. Erik L. Gibbs, pleads guilty; count 3 dismissed.

State v. Cquan Cross, pleads guilty.

State v. Joshua L. Mango, sentenced.

State v. Edward Thomas, dismissed.

State v. Mark Lilly, sentenced.

State v. Devin White, pleads guilty.

State v. Steven Hreen, sentenced.

State v. Demetric Cobb, sentenced.

State v. Michael Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Dehaven Scurry, pleads guilty.

State v. Steven Hreen, pleads guilty.

State v. Thomas A. Anderson, pleads guilty.

State v. Lisa A. Groat, pleads guilty.

State v. Lisa M. Baglieri, pleads guilty.

State v. Jennifer B. Walter, pleads guilty.

State v. Arturo Novoa, dismissed.

State v. Devin White, sentenced.

State v. Devan C. Eutin, pleads guilty.

State v. George Pfender, pleads guilty.

State v. Anthony R. Scott, judgment entered; register as a sex offender.

State v. Kyle E. Butryn, sentenced.

State v. James S. Elliott, pleads guilty.

State v. Charleston T. Gaitor, sentenced.

State v. Edward Crump, sentenced.

State v. Kobe Hayden, pleads guilty.

State v. Juran Hill, sentenced.

State v. Frank J. Pierce, sentenced.

State v. Edward Thomas, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Solomon, sentenced.

State v. Dashawn Hayden, sentenced.

State v. Arthur Shumar, sentenced.

State v. Reggie Daniels, pleads guilty.

State v. Juan Scott, sentenced.

State v. Louanne Johnson, pleads guilty.

State v. Juran Hill, sentenced.

State v. Charles Whitfield, sentenced.

State v. Frederick Flint, dismissed.

State v. Marcia A. Lalama, pleads guilty.

Midland Funding LLC v. Maria Papadopoulos, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Jolande L. Pursel et al, sale and distribution of proceeds.

Geoffrey L. Kale v. Speed Demons Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Specialized Investments LTD v. Canfield Township Board of Zoning Appeals et al, order of magistrate.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Jeffrey S. McIlvain et al, order of magistrate.

Laura A. Pontuti v. BLCC Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Courtney L. Habib v. Jeffery I. Price et al, dismissed.

Eric N. Locke v. Louis H. DiRocco Sr. estate et al, judgment entered.

Seniqua L. Mann v. Wayne Thigpen, order of magistrate.

Nicole Fleeger v. Janet Owen, order of magistrate.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Timothy Oswald et al, order of magistrate.

Premier Billing Network LLC et al v. Marybeth F. Romeo PT LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Brenda Tarr v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Statebridge Co. LLC v. Willie A. Ransome et al, order of magistrate.

Terri Mims Johnson v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Mindy Krcelic et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Trustees v. Mark V. Ramunno et al, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. Shawn E. Dozier et al, Judgment entered confirming sale and ordering distribution.

US Bank Trust N.A. v. Ryan P. Sargent et al, order of magistrate.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Jerrald A. Fordham et al, order of magistrate.

Maria Evans v. A and M Properties Group D LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer Mayer v. Brae Menteer et al, settled and dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Angel A. Vargas v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Charles Dailey v. Matthew Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Kimberly A. Skaleris, dismissed.

Reverse MTG Solutions Inc. v. Frank J. Catanzarite et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Stephen G. Bayne et al, order of magistrate.

John W. Ziruolo Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Raymond Gonzalez et al, order of magistrate.

Joan Arnott v. Sunrise of Poland et al, order of magistrate.

Suntrust Bank v. Dawn Baran et al, dismissed.

State v. Terrance Towns, dismissed.

State v. Darrin D. Brown, community control continued.

John D. Bell et al v. Quality Inn Austintown et al, default judgment.

Michael L. Ayala et al v. Eres McKee et al, order of magistrate.

Mary A. Hoffman v. Marc’s Store et al, order of magistrate.

Joanna S. Farrell v. Jane Baugh et al, order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association v. Pamela J. Santoro et al, foreclosure.

Patella Installation and Supply LLC v. K and M Contracting of Ohio Inc., order of magistrate.

Board of Trustees of the Rayen School v. Board of Education of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Robert M. McCormick et al, order of magistrate.

Rapid Capital Finance LLC v. EL Davis Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Michael DiBernardo et al v. Michael Investment Group Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Alyssa M. Parsons v. Huntington Bancshares Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Nellie Fernandez v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, order of magistrate.

OneMain Financial Services, Inc. et al v. Jason Koval, complaint.

David Tribble et al v. George Georgopoulos et al, personal injury.

Crescent Bank and Trust v. Robert H. Shuler, other civil.

US Bank National Association v. Kim E. Flickinger et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Jennifer Timlin et al, foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Yvonne Colpetro et al, other civil.

Debra Stoian v. Charlene Wagner et al, jury demand.