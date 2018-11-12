Road, income tax levy renewals in Struthers, Campbell approved

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

A road-levy renewal in Struthers and an income-tax renewal in Campbell were overwhelmingly approved by voters in Tuesday’s election.

In Struthers, a five-year, 3-mill road levy renewal passed with 72 percent of the votes. There were 2,566 “yes” votes cast to the 936 “no” votes.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said he was thankful residents supported the measure.

“Obviously it’s very gratifying that the residents gave us that sign of confidence by approving the utilization of their tax dollars to maintain the roads,” Stocker said. “All of the elected officials here are really gratified with those who came out and supported the levy.”

The levy is based on 35 percent of the appraised property value and would generate about $318,000 annually. It would cost a homeowner with a $100,000 house $105 annually, or $8.75 per month.

The original levy passed in 2014 has been used to resurface 17 miles of road since its passage. The city has identified 73 miles of road in need of resurfacing.

“We’re going to continue the system we’ve been using to identify and prioritize streets in need of resurfacing,” Stocker said. “It’s been working, so we’re going to continue on that same path.”

The city identifies streets in need of resurfacing in the spring.

In Campbell, voters approved the passage of a 1 percent income tax levy renewal, bringing income tax in the city to 2.5 percent.

The renewal passed with 62 percent of the votes, with 1,621 votes for the measure and 983 against.

Mayor Nick Phillips praised the voters for passing the levy.

“I gave a big shout out to the voters earlier today on Facebook, but I just wanted to thank them, because without them approving this we would have had to try again in May,” Phillips said. “They believe in the city, and we believe in them.”

The levy originally passed in 1999.