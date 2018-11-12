Reports: Marvel legend Stan Lee dead at 95

LOS ANGELES — Many news media outlets are reporting that Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee is dead at 95.

Lee was creator or co-creator of several comic book characters from the 1960s that became a billion-dollar empire in the 21st century, including Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the Incredible Hulk. In those movies, Lee often appeared in cameos.

Lee has been in ill health in recent years and has been the subject of several lawsuits leading to concerns about his care.

This is a breaking news story. watch Vindy.com for updates.