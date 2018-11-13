Project DAWN event is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Project DAWN Program will conduct a training and naloxone distribution event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taft Elementary School, 730 E. Avondale Ave., as part of the Taft Promise Neighborhood Monthly Wellness Wednesday program. The program will last one hour.

Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) is a community-based drug overdose education and naloxone distribution program.

Project DAWN provides take-home naloxone kits to the public free of charge. Naloxone is a medication that can block the effects of opioids.

Those attending this session will receive training on identifying risk factors for opioid overdose, recognizing an overdose, calling emergency medical services, giving intranasal naloxone and monitoring the person until help arrives.

No registration is required and free take-home naloxone kits will be provided to the first 25 participants.