Priest on leave as Y'town diocese investigates another claim


November 12, 2018 at 11:21a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A priest at a Vienna church has been placed on administrative leave by the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown pending an investigation into a claim that he engaged in inappropriate contact with a minor.

Rev. Denis G. Bouchard, Pastor of Queen of the Holy Rosary Parish will be on leave as the diocese investigates the allegation, a news release said.

The leave comes after the Diocesan Review Board met and made a recommendation to Bishop George V. Murry, that further investigation take place.

The diocese said they will not comment any further because of the ongoing nature of the investigation.

