Local little library

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The Little Free Library outside Sarah Russell’s house on Forest Park Drive could easily be mistaken for part of an outdoor furniture set.

Next to a pair of lawn chairs stands an old newspaper box spray-painted bubble gum pink. Rhinestones adorn the box, and inside are children’s books.

A year and a half ago around Russell’s 40th birthday, she got the idea to start a Little Free Library from a sitcom she was watching.

“I had no clue they existed until then, and then I researched,” Russell said.

Attempting to start a neighborhood book exchange, Minneapolis-native Todd Bol built the first tiny library in 2009.

Today, Bol’s nonprofit Little Free Libraries registers tiny libraries like Russell’s and features a map of tiny libraries on its website: littlefreelibrary.org.

“You take a book. You’re free to keep the book. If you want to give it back and trade for a book, you’re more than welcome to,” Russell explained.

Russell started her library by collecting book donations from friends. Noticing that children’s books were the most popular, she filled her little library with books for kids.

When she first told friends about the idea, some worried that the library would invite crime to Russell’s property.

“I thought it was funny that [neighbors were] worried about people abusing [my library]” Russell said.

Largely, vandalism has not been an issue in the little library movement, with the exception of one set on fire in Indianapolis.

To the shock of the library owner, neighbors rallied to build 100 libraries around the city in its place.

Russell doesn’t know who enjoys her library, but seeing it in use brings joy to her and her family.

“We get so excited when somebody comes and visits. We were passing out candy for trick-or-treat and somebody came up and said, ‘Oh, we come and visit your library!’”

She added, “One of the neighbors said, ‘My grandkids noticed that your books are low. You might want to refill them,’”

After only nine years, Bol’s tiny libraries dot the globe and number more than 75,000.

Bol died Oct. 23, but if Russell’s efforts are any indication, his movement will continue to grow. “Anybody’s welcome to visit,” she said.