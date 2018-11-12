Israeli bus struck by fire from Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a bus has been hit by fire from the Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound throughout southern Israel.

The incoming fire comes a day after an Israeli undercover military raid in Gaza sparked fighting that left seven Palestinian militants and an Israeli officer dead.

There were no immediate details on injuries from Monday’s strike on the Israeli bus.

Rockets could be seen being launched out of Gaza toward Israel, and Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense system was heard deploying.