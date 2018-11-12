BREAKING: Reports: Marvel legend Stan Lee dead at 95

Smoke haze at Newton Falls nursing home



Published November 12, 2018 at 7:41 a.m.
Updated November 12, 2018 at 12:41 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Falls Joint Fire District responded to the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus, a nursing home at 2200 Milton Blvd., at 3:48 a.m. today for possible smoke in the hallway.

Jared Svette, a Newton Falls firefighter, said there did appear to be a “haze” in the hallway, and residents were moved to a different part of the building.

But no one was able to determine a cause for the haze, so it is still under investigation, Svette said. No one was injured.

All fire officials had left the scene by 5:07 a.m., according to the county 911 center.

