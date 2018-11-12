Campbell has town hall meeting on water plant future Dec. 1
CAMPBELL — Mayor Nick Phillips announced there will be a town hall meeting Dec. 1 at the Campbell Community Center in Roosevelt Park to determine the fate of the city’s water plant.
The city has been deliberating whether to sell the plant or spend millions of dollars upgrading it to ensure its safety and stay within Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
