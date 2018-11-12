Austintown students pay tribute to local veterans

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown Fitch students paid tribute to veterans during a Monday morning assembly featuring patriotic choral arrangements and personal stories of valor and sacrifice.

Army veteran Delmas Stubbs of the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission said many veterans "change their names" when enlisting - to "soldier" or "Marine."

"To recognize their service and sacrifice we must ensure these individuals are never forgotten and their actions stay alive in our hearts," Stubbs said. "Keep a fallen comrade or a fallen soldier in your heart and say a prayer for their family."

Fitch teacher and Vietnam veteran Roger Bacon spoke publicly for the first time to a packed auditorium about the scope of that war, from which more than 58,000 never returned.

