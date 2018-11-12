Agenda Tuesday

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Beaver Township Public Records Commission, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Boardman Township trustees, 4 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., bi-monthly department head meeting, moved due to holiday, 6844 Strimbu Drive, Brookfield.

District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee, 9 a.m., City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., Ste. 1000, Youngstown.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Lordstown Village Finance Committee, 1 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., Milton Township town hall, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Southington school board, 5:30 p.m., buildings and grounds meeting, followed by regular meeting at 6 p.m., school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Struthers City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall room 10, 6 Elm St., Struthers.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., planning commission conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

Village of Craig Beach, 7 p.m., village municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Village of Lowellville, public hearing, 7 p.m., 140 E. Liberty St.

