59th Ohio House race still in doubt

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s not over until it’s over.

That’s what Eric Ungaro, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 59th House District, wants his supporters to know as nearly 1,200 ballots in the contest remain to be counted.

With a 409-vote lead over Ungaro, Republican Don Manning is the unofficial winner, according to final unofficial results from the Mahoning County Board of Elections. But Ungaro said today he will not concede until all of the provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.

