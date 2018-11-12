3 arrested after fight near Suzie’s

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Three men arrested after a fight Saturday night outside Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts, 34 N. Phelps St., were scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court today, according to police reports.

Police said that when they arrived at the bar, two men were walking away from the bar’s bouncers who told officers that the two men were causing problems. The men were identified as Adam Smith, 41, and Tyler Moreland, 46, according to reports. While police were talking to Moreland, Smith and one of the bouncers continued arguing and when the argument turned physical, police also arrested Christopher Kenny, 24.

Kenny is charged with assault and Smith and Moreland are charged with disorderly conduct.