Upcoming events set at Jennings Environmental Education Center

Staff report

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, is offering a one-hour indoor presentation at 2 p.m. next Sunday called “Turkey Talk.”

The free program will explore the secret life of the wild turkey. No registration is required.

Join Jennings staff from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 23 for a hike to discover how some of the holiday sentiments we practice also occur in nature. Many animals coexist in family groups and share their homes and foods with others. After, warm up by a campfire to complete the experience. The program is free, and no registration is required. Participants are to meet at the “Prairie Area and Trails” parking lot.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, families are invited to become nature detectives, exploring evidence left behind by people from a time long past.

The nature detectives series is designed for families with children 6 and older. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and expect to participate in an outdoor learning adventure, rain or shine. The program is free, but registration is required by Nov. 30. Space is limited. Register online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or by calling 724-794-6011.