Two regional finals in Trumbull County

Week 13 of the high school football season will feature four teams still alive in the playoffs and a local-local matchup among two regional finals to be played at Mahoning Valley sites.

All-American Conference members Girard (11-1) and Hubbard (11-1) will meet in the Division IV, Region 13 final at Bo Rein Stadium at Niles McKinley High School in Niles.

Canfield (11-1) will face Kenston in the Division III, Region 9 final at Mollenkopf Stadium at Warren Harding High School in Warren.

Warren JFK (7-5) is the other Valley team still alive in the postseason. The Eagles will face Cuyahoga Heights (10-2) in the Division VII, Region 25 final at Bollantz Stadium at Nordonia High School in Macedonia.

The complete Week 13 pairings are as follows:

OHSAA Football Regional Final Pairings

Home team listed first. Pairings include seed and record.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 1

1 Mentor (11-1) vs. 7 Lakewood St. Edward (8-3) at Euclid Community Field

Region 2

4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. 2 Dublin Coffman (11-1) at New Albany Veterans Field at Eagle Stadium

Region 3

1 Hilliard Davidson (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington Central (10-2) at Gahanna Lincoln Wilbur C. Strait Field

Region 4

1 Cin. Colerain (12-0) vs. 3 Cin. Elder (8-4) at Mason Dwire Field, Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 5

1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-0) vs. 2 Maple Hts. (12-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

1 Tol. Central Cath. (12-0) vs. 3 Avon (11-1) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (12-0) vs. 3 Wadsworth (12-0) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 8

1 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) vs. 7 Cin. Anderson (9-3) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 9

1 Canfield (11-1) vs. 2 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Warren G. Harding Mollenkopf Stadium

Region 10

4 Norwalk (9-3) vs. 6 Sandusky (8-4) at First National Bank Field at Bellevue Athletic Facility

Region 11

4 Cols. Eastmoor Academy (11-1) vs. 6 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field

Region 12

1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (11-1) vs. 2 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 13

5 Girard (11-1) vs. 3 Hubbard (11-1) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14

1 Bellville Clear Fork (12-0) vs. 2 St. Marys Memorial (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

Region 15

1 St. Clairsville (12-0) vs. 7 Newark Licking Valley (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

1 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) vs. 6 London (11-1) at Centerville Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 17

1 Orrville (10-2) vs. 2 Akr. Manchester (9-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18

1 Genoa Area (12-0) vs. 2 Liberty Center (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Region 19

1 Johnstown-Monroe (11-1) vs. 3 Byesville Meadowbrook (9-3) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 20

1 Wheelersburg (11-1) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (12-0) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

Region 21

1 Mogadore (11-1) vs. 2 Kirtland (12-0) at Aurora Veterans Stadium

Region 22

1 Attica Seneca East (11-1) vs. 7 Sherwood Fairview (9-3) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 23

4 Shadyside (10-2) vs. 2 Beverly Ft. Frye (11-0) at Byesville Meadowbrook Eugene Capers Field

Region 24

1 Coldwater (10-2) vs. 3 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-1) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Region 25

1 Cuyahoga Heights (10-2) vs. 7 Warren John F. Kennedy (7-5) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 26

5 McComb (11-1) vs. 2 Edgerton (12-0) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

Region 27

1 Lucas (10-2) vs. 3 Glouster Trimble (11-1) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

Region 28

1 Fort Loramie (11-1) vs. 2 Convoy Crestview (11-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium