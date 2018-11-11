TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Beneficial Financial I Inc. et al v. Mark G. Saksa et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. David J. Foor et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mary M. Shaeffer et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America N.A. v. Cheryl J. Ripley et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon et al v. Janet H. Vogt, foreclosure.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Ray A. Miller Sr., foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert S. Dezee et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Barbara Bartoletti, default.

Vista Window Co. LLC v. Barlow Exteriors LLC et al, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Loretta Meadows, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. William Casper, default.

Gordon Keith et al v. Joshua J. Pastore et al, dismissed.

US Bank National Assoc. v. Linda K. Franklin et al, dismissed.

LaSalle Bank National Associate v. Emma W. Smith et al, dismissed.

Middlefield Banking Co. v. Dan D. Fisher et al, dismissed.

HSBC Bank USA National Assoc. v. Robert Waites et al, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Lori Mayle et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Marilyn F. Bequeath et al, dismissed.

M&I Bank FSB v. Larry A. Parsons et al, dismissed.

Relco Locomotives Inc. v. Spirongo Inc., dismissed.

Hsui Chou Boyll v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, dismissed.

Christopher Chieffo et al v. Niles City Schools et al, dismissed.

Mortgage Research Center LLC v. Mark M. Goldberg et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. John Hippely, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Nicole R. Fike, dismissed.

City of Girard Zoning Department v. Delores Karnofel, dismissed.

Pamela Barret v. Marilyn J. Thomas, dismissed.

FFS Inc. v. John M. Seman et al, dismissed.

Westfield National Insurance Co. v. Kenneth Bey et al, dismissed.

Janeen K. Nichols v. Weld Action Co. Inc., dismissed.

Jeffrey J. Pershing v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Howland Development Co., dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Deborah S. Price et al, dismissed.

Christy Brooks v. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, dismissed.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Joan M. Bulmer et al, dismissed.

State v. Jacklyn E. Cropper et al, sentenced.

State v. Curtis L. Redd Jr., sentenced.

State v. Coby W. Strawn, sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Binion, sentenced.

Cach LLC v. Shirley Prindle, settled.

Angela Tofilski v. Jill Samuelson et al, settled.

Lois N. Suber et al v. Patricia S. Seara et al, settled.

Linda K. Aughenbaugh v. Kirsten M. Murphy et al, settled.

Frank Dascoulias v. Annette Kolat, settled.

divorces granted

Cathy L. Miller v. Dale E. Miller.

Carol S. Ferry v. Thomas D. Ferry.

Racheal M. Miller v. Richard C. Miller.

Dissolutions granted

Jessica D. Brant and Adam L. Brant.

Jennifer Adams and Bruce Thomas.

Kelly Watson and Panagiota Pahoulis.

Martha R. Dennis and Douglas A. Dennis.

Ashley McKelvey and Matthew Mott.

Shannon Pauli and John Darno.

Marjorie C. Brady and Richard L. Brady.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage licenses

Matthew T. Leggett, 29, of 244 West Wood St., Lowellville, and Jodie R. Pannutti, 28, of same.

Derek J. Garland, 31, of 2450 Venloe Drive, Poland, and Drake A. Proverbs, 23, of same.

Luis Geray Delgado-Rivas, 26, of 1768 Paisley St., Youngstown, and Najiyah Dje Burgess, 25, of same.

John A. Shaw, 83, of 89 Notre Dame Drive, Campbell, and Linda B. Haskins, 65, of same.

Christopher L. Judge, 25, of 4516 Nantucket Drive, Apartment 5, Austintown, and Ariel Brentiese Gilchrist, 22, of same.

dissolutions

Devon M. Cleland, of 249 Redondo Road, Youngstown, and Eric J. Uys, of 2009 Guadalupe Ave., Youngstown.

Keith Parris, of 9083 12th St., North Benton, and Jennifer Parris, of 111 Timberwood Lane, Cranberry, Pa.

divorces

Rachel Kaurschill, of 344 N. Edgehill Ave., Austintown, v. Michael Kaurschill, of 154 Renee Drive, Struthers.

Kelly Gruber, of 3543 Neilson Ave., Youngstown, v. Mark Gruber, of 5625 Oldwynne Road, Hilliard.

Mian Jamil, of 4871 Brookwood Road, Youngstown, v. Nichole Collins, of 378A Mathews Road, Youngstown.

legal separations

Amy J. Means, of 5810 West Blvd., Boardman, v. Daniel L. Means, of 10276 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

domestic relations

Sonya M. Fitch v. Charles O. Fitch Jr., divorce granted to both.

Cora Ford v. Kenneth Ford, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Tom Batianis v. Ashley Batianis, divorce granted to both, wife returns to former name of Ashley Alane.

Cassie Whitman v. Charles B. Whitman, divorce granted to both.

Alison Cline v. Michael L. Cline, divorce granted to both.

Erin Foster v. Jason Foster, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Vanessa Erskin v. Darryl Erskin, dismissed.

Cindy M. Hunt v. Richard S. Hunt, divorce granted to plaintiff.

Latoya S. McNutt v. Richard K. McNutt, divorce granted to both.