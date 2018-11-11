Springfield Township food and toy drive begins in December

Staff report

NEW SPRINGFIELD

The Springfield Township EMS and Fire and New Middletown Fire Departments Auxiliary/Associations are encouraging community members to participate in a food and toy drive to benefit the Springfield Township Community Council of Churches and the Community Christmas Basket program.

The volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel are working with the council of churches to collect items for the holidays. The council is a coalition of 10 township churches with the goal of helping community members during difficult times.

Help often comes in the form of aid for electricity and heating bills, food and school supplies.

This year, they are asking community members to help neighbors for the holidays.

Nonperishable food items, toy and monetary donations will be collected at each of the fire stations from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 or any Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 3. A representative from the council of churches will be at each location to accept gifts.

Monetary donations may be deposited at any Huntington Bank or may be mailed to STCCC c/o Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 434, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Any business that would like a collection box, or any individual with questions, may contact Carol Landis, 330-519-8182.