‘Sivan Ya’ari: Innovation Africa’ program at Jewish center

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, 505 Gypsy Lane, will present “Sivan Ya’ari: Innovation Africa” at 6 p.m. Monday in its multipurpose room.

Sivan Ya’ari will share how she was able to save thousands of lives by bringing Israeli technology to remote African villages that had no electricity or running water.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by going to jccyoungstown.org or calling 330-746-3250, ext. 195.

The program is part of the Newman Levy speaker series underwritten by Marcia Levy in memory of her husband, Newman Levy, a lifetime resident of the Mahoning Valley and past president of Heritage Manor and Israeli Bonds.

The JCC, an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, offers social, cultural, educational and recreational programs in a Jewish environment.

Everyone is welcome. For information, go to jccyoungstown.org.