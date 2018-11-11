Limelights and Career Paths

Promotion

Packer Thomas, a regional certified public accounting and business consulting firm, recently announced the promotion of Steven F. Higgins, CPA, CVA, MT to principal.

Higgins is a graduate of Youngstown State University and the University of Akron. He has more than 22 years of public accounting experience, specializing in federal income taxation for businesses and high net worth individuals, business valuations and litigation support services.

He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

Higgins and his wife, Fran, live in Boardman.

Packer Thomas, established in 1923, has offices in Canfield and New Castle, Pa.

RECOGNITION

Youngstown State University announced it has been designated an Alliance Partner of the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, which, according to the university, is “a recognition that strengthens the university’s growing reputation as a center for advanced manufacturing research and workforce training.”

“This is a noteworthy accomplishment that is highly recognized in defense manufacturing circles,” said Mike Hripko, associate vice president for external affairs, government relations and economic development at YSU. “It positions YSU as a potential partner for a number of research opportunities and academic learning experiences for our faculty and students.”

Ralph Resnick, NCDMM president and chief executive officer, said in a letter notifying YSU of its designation, “I believe this will be a mutually beneficial relationship, with YSU adding unique capabilities to the NCDMM team, and NCDMM providing opportunities for YSU within the manufacturing industry and new defense areas that you are not already engaged.”

As an Alliance Partner, YSU now has the opportunity to provide a skill, talent or capability in support of a relevant NCDMM project, Hripko said. “All of our advanced manufacturing, material analysis and characterization assets, as well as numerous other STEM assets, are potentially in play,” he said.

Columbiana resident and real-estate agent Mitch McGuckin recently received the Award of Distinction from the Ohio Realtors Association.

This award recognizes agents who have achieved $2.5 million in sales over the past year.

After leaving the construction industry in 2014 and becoming a licensed Realtor, McGuckin has achieved the Ohio Realtors Association Award of Achievement each consecutive year.

McGuckin currently has the top sales position in the Century 21 Lakeside Realty group, which is comprised of more than 100 agents covering Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.