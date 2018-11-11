POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Nov. 3

Arrest: While dealing with a two-car accident near Myron Street, police charged Edward A. Morrison III, 36, of Lewis-Seifert Road, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Morrison refused to submit to standard field-sobriety and breath tests, a report indicated.

Theft: A Water Street man noticed two items had been removed from his mailbox.

Recovered property: A single round from a .22-caliber handgun was found at Hubbard Pool, 200 Hall Ave.

Nov. 4

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 100 block of West Liberty Street resulted in a 17-year-old Farrell, Pa., girl being charged with providing false information to police and having no operator’s license after the teen reportedly gave a false name and date of birth, then lied about who owned the vehicle.

Aggravated menacing: Nicholas Vecchiarelli of Meadowland Drive, Hubbard, faced an aggravated-menacing charge after a neighbor alleged Vecchiarelli, 51, has engaged in a series of outbursts against her that included a threat to kill the accuser and others.

Nov. 7

Trespassing: An Elmwood Drive woman told police a Lowellville man, 22, was at her front door, despite a trespassing order against him. Also, the accuser showed police a hand-drawn sketch left at her residence that depicted a skeleton holding a knife in one hand and a gun in the other.

Aggravated menacing: A Center Street man called 911 to report a man had urinated in his driveway and pulled out a gun when the accuser confronted him and before walking away.

Possible burglary: A man told officers he heard someone in his Center Street home who had evidently broken a window to enter, though authorities cleared the residence without finding anyone inside, they reported.

LIBERTY

Nov. 3

Summons: After answering a call about a traffic accident on Church Hill-Hubbard Road, authorities charged Douglas E. Richardson, 49, of Zents Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. Richardson registered a 0.211 blood-alcohol content, a report stated; Ohio’s legal intoxication limit is 0.08.

Theft: A North Gate Avenue man told officers he had ordered a $225 iPhone but never received the package, even though FedEx delivered it to his residence.

Weapon: After pulling him over near Trumbull Avenue, police charged Omon’Dre R. Muhammad, 21, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, with one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon after saying Muhammad had failed to initially inform the officer he had a loaded .40-caliber gun.

Drug paraphernalia: Authorities responded to a possible overdose at a Klines Drive residence before charging Kenneth A. Wanamaker III of Appleridge Drive, Boardman, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Wanamaker, 37, had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe next to him before being taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report showed.

Nov. 4

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue exchanged custody of Cody F. Moore, 25, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, with township authorities. He was wanted on a Liberty warrant.

Arrest: While responding to a house fire in the 2900 block of Roosevelt Drive, police took Charles E. Brunt III, 23, into custody upon learning Brunt, of Clyde Street, Youngstown, was wanted on a township warrant charging failure to appear in court. A grease fire started after Brunt apparently fell asleep while a meal was being prepared, he said.

Nov. 5

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Stefan Breedlove of Donald Avenue, Youngstown. Breedlove, 58, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

Domestic violence: Miguel J. Gonzalez, 54, of Trumbull Court, Liberty, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that while trying to leave the residence, Gonzalez grabbed then punched her in the mouth, leaving minor swelling to her lip.

Nov. 6

Arrest: Youngstown police in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue handed Randolph Bryant, 68, to Liberty authorities. Bryant, of Chapel Hill Drive, Youngstown, was wanted on an outstanding township warrant.

Theft: A woman reported two packages that were supposed to be delivered to her Arbor Circle home had been stolen off the front porch.

Arrest: Police were sent to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Reiko McGann, 39, of Midland Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on a warrant.

Nov. 7

Domestic violence: Tina L. Jones of Yvonne Drive, Liberty, faced a charge after her stepsister alleged that during an argument, Jones, 51, grabbed her throat and struck the accuser above the left eye, leaving redness and a small amount of swelling.

Theft/vandalism: A worker for a business in the 400 block of Church Hill-Hubbard Road discovered a catalytic converter had been cut and removed from a company-owned van, which damaged its exhaust system.

Nov. 8

Arrest: Frank J. Perry, 29, of Brandon Avenue, Struthers, was charged with obstructing police after having been pulled over near Gypsy Lane. Perry, who was wanted on a felony warrant from West Virginia, gave a phony first name, authorities alleged.

GIRARD

Nov. 3

Arrest: Authorities charged Deondre M.J. Walker, 21, of Lora Avenue, Youngstown, with failure to comply with police after alleging Walker led them on a brief vehicular pursuit that reached up to 50 mph after they had tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 422 for speeding.

Pursuit: A man reportedly led authorities on a vehicular chase that exceeded 75 mph after briefly stopping for them on East Liberty Street near Wellman Avenue then fleeing. The pursuit was terminated after the motorist got on Interstate 80, a report said.

Criminal mischief: A man who left a home in the 100 block of South Elruth Court evidently damaged a door after having slammed it.

Nov. 4

Criminal damaging: A woman told officers she returned to her Dearborn Street home to find that someone had broken her vehicle’s rear windshield and flattened its passenger-side tires.

Domestic violence: Nicole A. Myers, 34, of East Wilson Avenue, Girard, was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct after police had responded to a report of a woman with a knife. Myers’ boyfriend alleged she hit him with a pan, leaving a red mark, then threatened to stab him with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Nov. 6

Theft by deception: A woman alleged that after her deceased husband had left his 2-year-old daughter $4,756 from his pension, her former boyfriend opened a bank account in the husband’s name to cash a check for that amount.

Recovered property: An officer on patrol at a North State Street car wash found an Ohio license plate next to the building.

Burglary: A woman told authorities she has been unable to find her wallet containing $80 that she believed had been stolen in a burglary last month at a North Avenue residence.

Nov. 7

Assault: While dealing with a disturbance at a Patricia Drive apartment, police charged Tara M. Rutherford, 29, with assault and criminal mischief. Rutherford, of Roberts Avenue, Warren, struck the accuser several times in the head and pushed her during a heated argument, then broke two mirrors and a TV in the home, the victim alleged.

Intimidation: A woman in a pending case against a man alleged that while in Girard Municipal Court, the man threatened her with bodily harm as he walked past her.

Harassment: A woman told officers that a caller instructed her meet someone at Girard Free Library on East Prospect Street after she had received a letter claiming she won about $600,000 in a sweepstakes drawing. The woman learned, however, that the Buffalo, N.Y., address on the envelop didn’t exist, she also reported.