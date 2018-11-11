Ohio woman to help decorate White House for Christmas

Associated Press

AMELIA

A florist from a village outside Cincinnati has been chosen to help decorate the White House for Christmas.

WKRC-TV reports Amelia’s Vickie Wenstrup says she always watches the annual White House holiday decorating special and now, thanks to her husband, she’ll be able to view her own work.

Bruce Wenstrup in January applied for Vickie to become a White House holiday designer. He also wrote to first lady Melania Trump and asked friends and clients of Vickie’s floral shop to do the same. Vickie Wenstrup was chosen from among thousands of applicants.

She says her husband “did it all behind my back.”

Not only is it a big honor for a florist to be chosen for such a high-profile assignment, it’s something Vickie Wenstrup says she’s always wanted to do.