Museum offers free admission to veterans after criticism

COLUMBUS

The new National Veterans Memorial and Museum won’t charge U.S. military veterans admission following public criticism of earlier plans to have them pay entrance fees.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the museum in Columbus originally said adult admission was $17, while veterans would pay $12. The decision to charge veterans drew criticism, and officials decided to let them in free.

Museum President and CEO retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter said in a statement the museum was “committed to providing free entry to all American Military Veterans.”

The $82 million attraction was the vision of Ohio native John Glenn, the late military hero, astronaut and U.S. senator.

Roscoe Village Christmas Candlelightings

Coshocton

Times may have changed, but the charm of the holidays is alive and well in Historic Roscoe Village. The town’s Candlelightings are at 6 p.m. Dec.1 and Dec. 8.

Local artisans have designed hand-cut pine boughs into wreaths that decorate Roscoe Village and accent the glow of candles lighting every window in Roscoe’s historic district. Your visit to the village should begin with a tour of the restored homes and businesses of the early settlers, with tales of life along the canal provided by costumed interpreters.

Throughout your day, you’ll find Roscoe’s many shops are more than a welcome escape from the cold. Each will offer a feast for the senses – the soothing scents of candles, the distinctive aroma of the leather shop, or the scents of a marketplace brimming with meats, fresh cheeses and distinctive foods. You’ll also find today’s fashions and accessories, fine jewelry and more.

Law Enforcement Museum features Arkansas sheriff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

An Arkansas sheriff who risked death by ramming his truck in the van of a father and son who killed two West Memphis police officers in 2010 is featured in the National Law Enforcement Museum, which opened last month in Washington, D.C.

The story of Monroe County Sheriff Michael Neal is exhibited in the new $100 million museum, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The museum’s opening comes after two decades of lobbying, planning and fundraising. President Bill Clinton signed legislation approving its creation 18 years ago.

The museum also features a digital exhibit that allows visitors to view the names of thousands of public-safety officers who have died in the line of duty.

Landmark lighthouse closes until 2020 for major repairs

TRURO, Mass.

A landmark Cape Cod lighthouse has closed for a major renovation project that will last until 2020.

The Cape Cod National Seashore announced last month that it will close the Highland Light in Truro in order to make extensive structural and safety repairs stemming from years of degradation caused by changes to the tower’s ventilation system.

The renovation will include masonry repairs, new exterior coating, window replacement and other general safety improvements.

Highland Light will be closed to the public throughout 2019, but the keeper’s shop and exhibit room adjacent to the lighthouse will remain open.

Associated Press