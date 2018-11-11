MILESTONES

HONORS

Elder Rose Carter, executive director/lead organizer of ACTION – the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods – is celebrating 10 years of service.

ACTION is a grass-roots community organization that seeks to unite faith groups, schools, neighborhood organizations, tenant councils and other nonprofits to work for social justice. ACTION is based on the premise that residents themselves hold the solutions to the problems that face in their communities.

In honor of her 10 years of service, ACTION has set a goal of raising $10,000 to launch this next decade of service to the Mahoning Valley.

Milestones is a regular Sunday feature in The Vindicator. Articles must be submitted within 30 days of the Milestone event. Include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you want a picture returned. Pictures also may be picked up at the paper’s Front Street facility at the security guard station. Send items to: Milestones, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown 44501, or by email to news@vindy.com and put “Milestones” in the subject line.