Medicare Check-up Day Wednesday at Ohio Living

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will visit Mahoning County Wednesday at Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice/Senior Center, 1110 Fifth Ave., to host a Medicare Check-Up Day event, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those unable to attend a Check-Up Day event can contact OSHIIP at 1-800-686-1578, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information, including specific plan details, is available at www.medicare.gov.

To view a complete listing of Check-Up Day events, visit insurance.ohio.gov/Consumer/OSHIIP/SitePages/CheckUpDays.aspx.