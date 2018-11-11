Man dies in Saturday night Warren Township crash

WARREN TOWNSHIP — Derrick F. Beans, 58, of Leavittsburg, died in a 7:02 p.m. Saturday single-vehicle crash on Nelson Mosier Road north of Park Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said Beans’ 2002 Astro Van was westbound on Nelson Mosier, went off the right side of the road, then struck a guardrail and trees.

Beans died as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Nelson Mosier Road was closed during the crash investigation but later reopened. The Warren Township Fire Department and Warren Township Police Department assisted at the scene.