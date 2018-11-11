Leavittsburg man, 58, killed in single-car crash

Staff report

WARREN TOWNSHIP

A Leavittsburg man was killed Saturday evening when his westbound vehicle went off the right side of Nelson-Mosier Road near Allen-Smith and Park roads and hit a guard rail and trees about 7 p.m., according to the Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Derrick F. Beans, 58, suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, OSHP troopers said.

Nelson-Mosier was closed during the crash investigation and has since re-opened. Warren Township Fire and Police departments assisted at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.