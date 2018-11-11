METRO DIGEST || Cop number on fritz

Cop number on fritz

BOARDMAN

The Boardman dispatch nonemergency number has been working off-and-on since about 2:15 Saturday, and there is no timetable when the number will be working properly.

In the meantime, dispatch can be reached at 330-610-1556 and 330-787-1068, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Areas affected are Poland Village and Township, New Middletown, Lowellville, Goshen, Mill Creek Park, Washingtonville and Coitsville.

Boardman Police Department can be reached at 330-726-4144.

Holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Saturday on The Vindicator’s Religion page. Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Mail the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown 44501-0780; email news@vindy.com or fax to 330-747-6712.

Medicare Check-up Day is Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will visit Mahoning County Wednesday at Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice/Senior Center, 1110 Fifth Ave., to host a Medicare Check-Up Day event, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those unable to attend a Check-Up Day event can contact OSHIIP at 800-686-1578, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Medicare at 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Information, including specific plan details, is available at www.medicare.gov.

To view a complete listing of Check-Up Day events, visit insurance.ohio.gov/Consumer/OSHIIP/SitePages/CheckUpDays.aspx.

9th Give-A-Coat Campaign

YOUNGSTOWN

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mahoning Valley and Western Pennsylvania will host the ninth annual RMHC Give-A-Coat Campaign from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Ave. The campaign aims to give new winter coats to children age 2 to 12 throughout the Mahoning Valley; 410 were pre-screened and have received vouchers.

Immigration discussion

YOUNGSTOWN

“Zero Tolerance: Policing Immigrants and Community Response” is the title of a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Room of Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center.

The free public event features Veronica Isabel Dahlberg, founding executive director of HOLA Ohio, and Pastor Manuel Lux of Iglesia Esperanza de Vida in Salem. HOLA Ohio is a grass-roots Latino organization based in Northeast Ohio focusing on community organizing, leadership development and civic engagement.

Dahlberg and Lux have been working to aid families affected by a raid by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Fresh Mark meat-packing plant in Salem in June. Nearly 150 workers presumed to be undocumented were arrested.

The discussion will focus on the impact that national immigration policies have on local communities.