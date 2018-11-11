Carter’s collecting pajamas

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Now through Jan. 5, Carter’s store in Shops at Boardman Park is collecting new pajamas for patients at Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley that will be distributed throughout the holiday season.

To participate, customers can purchase a pair of new pajamas for the drive when shopping at Carter’s. All donations will stay local for patients at the hospital’s Beeghly campus.

“Our partnership with Carter’s for the pajama drive continues to grow each holiday season,” said JoAnn Stock, senior director of development. “We cannot thank their wonderful customers enough for the joy they bring to Akron Children’s Hospital patients and families with their support.”

Last year’s campaign resulted in donations of 2,032 pairs of pajamas valued at $36,576.

For information, contact Kelsey Moreton, the hospital’s development coordinator, at 330-746-8726 or kmoreton@akronchildrens.org.