BUSINESS DIGEST || Campaign for kids

Campaign for kids

PITTSBURGH

Eat’n Park has kicked off its 40th annual Caring for Kids Campaign.

The campaign, which raises funds for children’s hospitals throughout the region, runs through Dec. 8.

During the campaign, guests can support the cause by participating in special fundraisers happening at each Eat’n Park restaurant in western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Last year’s campaign raised more than $402,000, bringing the lifetime campaign total to more than $10.7 million.

Neighborhood Ford Store is partnering with Eat’n Park by donating a new vehicle to be raffled off at the end of the campaign. Guests can purchase tickets for $2, and all proceeds benefit the Caring for Kids Campaign.

Visit www.eatnpark.com/CaringForKids for information.

Vehicle sales up

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley auto dealers sold 4,962 new and used vehicles in October, up 164 from the 4,798 sold in October 2017. Through October, there have been 47,227 auto sales in the Valley, down 2,690 from the 49,917 sold to that point last year.

Holiday light display

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Area Tourism Bureau announced the Joy of Christmas drive-thru holiday light display will feature a hayride and petting zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Harvey S. Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave.

Guests to the annual light display can enjoy complimentary access to the petting zoo, as well as participate in an old-fashioned hayride for $5 per person. It’s free for children under 3.

The light display takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 22-25, 29-30; and Dec. 1-2, 6-9, 13-26.

Donations of $10 per vehicle or $2 per person in motorcoach support Firestone Park restoration efforts. In addition to the light displays, guests can stop at the Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to enjoy Christmas cookies, hot chocolate and food (for purchase); pictures with Santa in the Ice Castle (for purchase); Mrs. Santa’s Story Time in the Gingerbread House; crafts and face-painting; a collection of more than 100 decorated gingerbread houses; coloring contest; live holiday music and more. The event also features designated nights for senior citizens and children with special needs.

Apprenticeships

NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA.

The Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers announced it will be accepting applications for its joint apprenticeship and training program’s 2019 class.

The application pick up deadline is Dec. 14. Testing and interviews will take place in January and February; selections will be made by April 1; and training begins in April, May and June.

Applications and informational packets can be downloaded at wpaoperators.org or picked up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 3-14 at its locations in Pittsburgh, Dunbar, New Alexandria, Oil City, Edinboro, Clearfield or Youngstown.

The local location is at 291 McClurg Road in Boardman.

Learn more at futureroadbuilders.com.

Smartphone makers bet on foldable screens

SAN FRANCISCO

The smartphone industry has been searching for a breakthrough to revive a market mired in an innovation lull. A potential catalyst is coming with the introduction of phones featuring flexible screens that can be folded in half without breaking. Last week, Samsung provided a glimpse at a foldable-screen device that it will release next year. But it’s unclear whether the flexibility will have mass appeal, especially when the bending devices are expected to cost more than $1,000.

