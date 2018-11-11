Boxcar Lounge at the B&O debuts fresh look, new menu

By Jordyn Grzelewski

YOUNGSTOWN

A fresh look, new food menu and a full schedule of live music and events will provide something for everyone to enjoy at the Boxcar Lounge at the B&O Station.

That’s the hope of the bar’s new operators, Catherine Fetter and Erik Cassile-Arroyo.

Just last summer, it was reported that Cassile-Arroyo’s father, Robert Arroyo, longtime owner of the B&O, wanted to sell the property. That plan is now on the back burner, as the next generation of the family is ready to be part of the movement to revitalize downtown Youngstown.

Cassile-Arroyo, a Youngstown native, and Fetter, who is originally from Columbus and has managed other restaurants, recently moved back to the area. The couple has taken over management of the Boxcar, while Fetter and Sandi Cassile-Arroyo, Erik’s sister, will oversee events at the B&O.

Fetter and Cassile-Arroyo envision the Boxcar as a laid-back place to enjoy live music with friends. To bring that vision to life, they recently completed a renovation of the bar’s outdoor pavilion. The pavilion is now heated, and features a pool table, televisions, a stage for live music and swings.

“We wanted a fun atmosphere out there for entertainment and just a place that’s unique for people to come enjoy time with friends. We want a setting where there’s music” but is not overwhelming, Fetter said. “We wanted to bring that to downtown.”

The bar will host live music acts on Saturday nights, as well as other weekly events, such as trivia and karaoke nights.

Another new feature, which the Boxcar launched recently, is a food menu featuring family recipes.

One of the items Fetter is most excited to offer customers is the Boxcar’s slow-roasted baby-back ribs, made with an award-winning barbecue sauce recipe created by her late father. “Daddy Dick’s BBQ” is not only a unique, smoky recipe, but a way for Fetter to pay tribute to her dad.

The current menu also offers hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers have the choice between sides of roasted squash or artesian fries, and of a homemade cornbread muffin (another Fetter family recipe) or a chocolate chip cookie. Another menu option is homemade beer cheese with pub pretzels.

“It’s a lot of family recipes, and each week we’re adding a new menu item,” Fetter said.

Customers can dine in the lounge or order takeout there.

Another change is the Boxcar’s hours. The bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moving forward, Fetter and Cassile-Arroyo hope to make the bar even more locally focused. They plan to source their food ingredients from local businesses and feature local beers on tap. If Youngstown is going to support their business, they want to support Youngstown.

“I think people, in Youngstown especially, are excited about the revitalization of the city,” Fetter said.