2-vehicle crash kills 2 in Route 422 construction zone

Associated Press

NEW CASTLE, Pa.

Authorities say a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in western Pennsylvania claimed the lives of two people and injured two others.

A westbound vehicle on Route 422 near the New Castle city line crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said 28-year-old Robert Bogdan of Edinburg was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 44-year-old Billie Esposito of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at UPMC Jameson.

Two occupants of the second vehicle were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Chief Bobby Salem of the New Castle police department said investigators are checking to see whether speed was a factor in the crash.