VETERANS DAY

Scheduled events

A list of services, ceremonies and other events for Veterans Day as submitted to The Vindicator. All take place Sunday unless otherwise noted.

TRUMBULL

SHrSWarren: The Carpatho-Rusyn Society will show a film documentary, “Our Flag Still Waves” on the life of Sgt. Michael Strank at 2 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church Social Hall, 180 Belvedere NE. Michael Strank was a Marine Corps sergeant of Carpatho-Rusyn descent born in Jarabina, Slovakia, and raised in Johnstown, Pa. He was killed in action during the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. He is best known for being one of the six flag-raisers and organizing the raising of the second U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945, as captured in the iconic photograph “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima” by Joe Rosenthal.

Hubbard: Hubbard Elementary and middle schools will host about 200 community members at its annual Veterans Day celebration. Students who have a veteran in their life are encouraged to bring him/her to school Monday for breakfast and a ceremony. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. The ceremony, which includes students singing and reading essays, begins at 9 in the high-school gymnasium.

Howland: Howland Middle School will have its Veterans Day assembly Monday about 1:30 p.m. The seventh-grade advanced choir will sing the national anthem. Some band students will play the drums and taps. Jim Rapone of Warren, who served in the Marines from 1964 to 1968, will speak. Students will watch a video clip as well.

Liberty: Liberty High School, 1 Leopard Way, will welcome guest speaker USMC SSgt. Derick Young to its Veterans Day program Monday. Doors open to local veterans and their families at 1 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 1:30. The district’s ninth-grade world history classes also will create a Dear Veterans Wall composed of letters of appreciation to veterans and members of the military.

Vienna: Mathews High School will host its Veterans Day program Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Choir and band students will be performing. A teacher will be singing the national anthem. High-school students will give presentations. Local veterans will speak to students and display artifacts.

Warren: Warren City Schools Willard and McGuffey are each having Veterans Day programs at 10 a.m. Monday.

MAHONING

Austintown: Fitch High School Band Parents Inc. will present the annual Veterans Day Chili Cook Off & Band Concert from 2 to 9 p.m. at the high school, 4560 Falcon Drive. The cook-off is from 2 to 4 p.m. Band concert starts at 5. Tickets for dinner and concert are $10 for adults; $5 for children, seniors and veterans.

Austintown: Austintown Fitch High School will host the 35th annual Veterans Day Assembly at 9 a.m. Monday in the Fitch High School auditorium. Speakers will include Vietnam veteran Roger Bacon and Sgt. 1st Class Delmas Stubbs. Bacon is a Marine Corps veteran, with a Navy Commendation Medal for Valor and three Purple Hearts. He also is scheduled to be inducted into the Military Hall of Fame for Valor in April 2019. Stubbs is a veterans outreach coordinator with Veterans Services. The public, especially veterans and active-duty military, are welcome to attend the ceremony. Additionally, Sgt. Larry Kuhns’ family will be presented an honorary diploma. Kuhns was in the Army and served in the Iraq War. On June 13, during a combat operation in Ar Ramadi, Iraq, his military vehicle came under a grenade attack. Kuhns, 24, was killed that day. He received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign, War on Terrorism and Military Merit Badge. Representing the family will be his widow, his daughter (a Fitch sophomore) and his sister.

SHrSBeaver: Beaver Township Veterans Day program will take place at 1 p.m. today at the Fire Station, 601 W. South Range Road.

SHrSBoardman: The Forgotten Heroes program will host a Veterans Day Dedication Service at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market St. For information, contact Steffon Jones at 330-259-2091 or Ron Novak at 330-719-0304.

SHrSBoardman: At Robinwood Lane Elementary, fourth-graders involved in the broadcast program will put together a Veterans Day video and presentation and present it live to the school via its School TV station, RLES-TV. The live broadcast is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. West Boulevard Elementary will celebrate veterans Monday from 11 a.m. to noon with a lunch. The children will dine with them. The lunch will be followed by a patriotic music celebration performed by the third-grade class at 12:20 p.m.

SHrSLake Milton: The Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Department will host its spaghetti dinner from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire hall, 1797 Grandview Road. All active military and veterans will receive dinner for free with proof of service. Dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs. Also included is a salad, bread and butter, dessert and a refillable beverage. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children age 3-11; those under 3 are free. Takeouts are available.

SHrSStruthers: The school district will honor veterans with a program at 11 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will take place at the Struthers Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Morrison Street and Euclid Avenue. Guest speaker will be John Grandy. Dr. Sandra J. DiBacco will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Grandy is a former Struthers teacher who retired in 2012. He also was the longtime high-school girls basketball coach. He served in the Army Reserve from 1973 until 1979. He was honorably discharged in 1979. Grandy was a member of the 858th Quartermaster Company.

Youngstown: Catholic War Veterans Post 1292, 609 Steel St., will host its Veterans Day Ceremony at noon.

Youngstown: American Legion George Washington Carver Post 504 will host is Veterans Day Salute 2 Service & Holiday Flea Market from noon to 5 p.m. at 2225 Glenwood Ave. Participants can get a headstart on holiday shopping. Hors d’oeuvres will be served to veterans at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in being a vendor can stop in at Post 504 to fill out a form or call 330-788-1812 for information. Registration is $20.

Youngstown: The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will welcome Joseph N. Rubin’s Orchestra for a performance of “Over There: The Music of World War I” in commemoration of the centennial of the Armistice at 2 p.m. at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating, $15 for general admission, $10 for MVHS members and $5 for veterans and active military. Tickets can be purchased at www.mahoninghistory.org or by calling 330-743-2589.

Youngstown: United Veterans Council of Youngstown and Its Environs will host the Veterans Day Centennial Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St. This year will mark the 100-year anniversary of Armistice that ended World War I and will be the centennial celebration of Veterans Day.

SHrSYoungstown: VFW Post 6488 & Auxiliary, 2065 Coitsville-Hubbard Road, will host its Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. Monday. Keynote speaker will be Cynthia Carter. Refreshments will be served. Call 330-746-8259 for information.